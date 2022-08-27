Our Staff Reporter

Mohan Jo Daro site damaged by rains

LARKANA – Due to continuous heavy rains, the ancient world heritage site of Mohan Jo Daro has suffered severe damage, it emerged on Friday.
The work of draining water from the monuments was continued, as the monuments of the ancient cultural site of Sindh were severely damaged. The administration was busy removing water from the Stupa, Great Bath area with the help of water pumps and other ancient monuments.
Due to heavy rains for six consecutive days, water was stagnant in the rooms and streets of Stupa, DK area and elsewhere. Where there was no sewage system in the rooms.
Naveed Sangah, in charge architect and Mohenjo Daro in charge Ihsan Abbasid said that we are draining out stagnant rainwater. They said that all the employees have been called in emergency, and have been assigned duties in different areas of the monuments & they are busy in extracting rainwater from the monuments. They said that due to the heavy rain, the ancient monuments were severely damaged.
Meanwhile, Stupa & other ruins were covered with polythelyen sheets which should have been done earlier when the weather alert was issued to protect & preserve the historical cultural heritage of Sindh, said experts. They said that Mohenjo Daro is a rich cultural heritage known world over but ignored by the rulers which is highly pathetic.

