More matches decided in I-Day Tennis Tournament

LAHORE -More matches were decided on the second day of the Tennis Tournament that is being held in connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan organized by Commissioner Karachi in collaboration with the Karachi Club. In the singles matches, Ehsan Ahmed, Fahad Gul, Burhan-ud-din, Hammad Khan, Nafila, Duraf Das, Eshal Asif and Hasnain emerged as winners. In the doubles matches, the triumphant ones were Shoumi/Saad, Shami/Abbas and Khalid/Noomi. In other singles matches, the winners were Sameer Hussain, Shamoon, Rahim Waqar, Ashil Zain, Hashish Kumar, Eid Imran, Hamad Kashif, Hashish, Abdullah Razak, Taimoor Khan, Burhan-ud-din and Rohan Das. The final will be played today (Saturday) at 7:30 pm at Karachi Club. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will be the chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners. Meanwhile, an important meeting of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) will be held on Monday (Aug 29) at 9pm at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh Karachi. It will be chaired by KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan while Secretary Tariq Hussain has instructed the officials and KBBA members to attend the meeting on time.