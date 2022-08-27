More than 140 foreign players register for Pakistan Junior League

LAHORE-The Pakistan Junior League (PJL) received another shot in the arm as more than 140 players completed their registrations for the tournament through their respective cricket boards as well as clubs and professional representative submissions. While offering their support for the PJL, South Africa and New Zealand cricket boards were not in a position to nominate players for the first season as the event dates clash with the academic examinations of their eligible players. The PCB has received player entries from eight Test playing (ICC full member) boards including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The PCB has also received player nominations from Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Nepal, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Scotland and the UAE.