Motorway Police issues travel advisory amid flood alerts

National Highway and Motorway Police has issued a critical travel advisory amid the monsoon flooding situation across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Motorway Police on Saturday urged passengers to avoid unnecessary travelling on M-1 Hazara Expressway, Murree Expressway and Swat Expressway/Motorway.

Police said that road users must avoid unnecessary travel as there are fears of flood-like situations on the national highways as floodwaters have already played havoc.

Motorways IG Khalid Mehmood directed his force to remain alert in the wake of any untoward incident on national highway amid harsh weather conditions.

He said Motorway Police have remained in the field to help and rescue flood affectees.

A NH&MP spokesperson said people could also get information about national highways by calling the 130 helpline.