Nizamani made Pak envoy to Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has picked senior career diplomat Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani as Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Afghanistan.
NIzmani is currently serving as Director General Europe at the Foreign Ministry and has more than twenty years of experience in foreign service. He also served as Director General South Asia in the ministry. Nizamani also served in the Pakistan embassy in Washington as deputy head of the mission from 2015 till 2019. This would be Mr Nizamani’s first ambassadorial posting to Afghanistan. Nizamani has extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. Ambassador-designate Nizamani would replace Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan who would be completing his foreign service career by 30th August 2022.