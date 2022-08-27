Nizamani made Pak envoy to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has picked senior career diplomat Obaid ur Reh­man Nizamani as Paki­stan’s new Ambassador to Afghanistan.

NIzmani is current­ly serving as Director General Europe at the Foreign Ministry and has more than twenty years of experience in foreign service. He also served as Director General South Asia in the ministry. Nizamani also served in the Paki­stan embassy in Washington as dep­uty head of the mission from 2015 till 2019. This would be Mr Nizama­ni’s first ambassadorial posting to Af­ghanistan. Nizamani has extensive experience in bilateral and multilat­eral diplomacy. Ambassador-desig­nate Nizamani would replace Am­bassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan who would be completing his foreign ser­vice career by 30th August 2022.