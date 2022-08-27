No more rain, please

The recent rain spell has brought destruction to the country. Larkana is a victim to continuous rainfall. The homes which are made of clay have fallen down and the cemented homes have also collapsed.

People of all strata are worried because their daily business is disturbed. The drainage system is so poor that it has spread on the roads and has fallen into the homes of the people.

The surrounding villages of Larkana are severely victim of rainfall. Their agricultural lands are full of water and the home furniture is floating in the water. There is a flood because the rain has been continuously drizzling on their village. The livestock are dying and people are suffering very severely from rain water.

The city of Larkana not only suffers from rain water but also has damaged the drainage system. There has been no electricity for the last many days. The cellular facility is also disturbed. There is hardly any signal when help is required. There are many casualties as well. The hospitals are full with patients with very few doctors for timely treatment. Unfortunately there is no allied staff who can provide them necessary medicine and other timely care.

The school buildings are leaking with water and there is a lot of water stored in the ground. These schools are not safe for the children. They need the repair before they start functioning. The city administration has failed to provide the useful in times of difficulty.

The shocking news is that the poor people hurriedly reached the shop to purchase the plastic to cover their ceilings from sewerage. The normal cost of plastic sheet is Rs. 50 rupees per meter but now the shopkeepers are selling them at the cost of Rs. 300 rupees per meter now. Is this not an opportunistic attitude? The city administration is not taking these profiteers to accountability.

Rain has not stopped for many days. The life of the people is at stake. The NGO’s and the provincial governments as well as the federal government must take remedial steps to compensate for the loss of the people of Larkana.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.