News Desk

No separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday announced that there was no separate account for the Pakistan Army for flood relief donations as there was only one account for flood relief donations, already announced by the federal government.

The military’s media wing, in a statement issued, stated that there were certain fake accounts being attributed to the Army for flood relief donations.

“All such accounts are fake and the public is requested to be aware of such fake appeals,” it underlined.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran Khan

National

Corps Commander Balochistan visits flood affected areas

National

Raja Pervez Ashraf holds meetings with Kaleed Rasheed, Salma Zahid

National

FM Bilawal briefs Turkish counterpart about damages caused by floods in Pakistan

National

Pakistan Army establishes flood relief donation account

Lahore

Punjab govt announces increase in doctors’ allowances

Lahore

Church leader calls for special prayers, donations for flood victims

Lahore

Shazia Khan appointed Assistant Advocate General Punjab

Islamabad

Court gives police till Monday to submit record in Shahbaz Gill’s case

Karachi

Police raid PML-N leader’s office in Lahore

1 of 8,911

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More