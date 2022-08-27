Staff Reporter

Noor, Ashab, Nasir enter PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash semis

LAHORE -Pakistan’s Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan and Nasir Iqbal entered to the semifinals of PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Friday. In the quarterfinals, Noor Zaman defeated Farhan Zaman 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, M Ashab Irfan edged out Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 14-12, Nasir Iqbal beat Hamaz Khan 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 and Abdallah Elmasry of Egypt beat Ahsan Ayaz 11-8, 11-3, 11-9. The semifinals will be played today (Saturday).

