OGDCL provides relief goods to flood affectees in provinces

ISLAMABAD – Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme has distributed 380 poly ethylene tarpaulin tents among victims of monsoon floods surrounding area of OGDCL Kunnar Field District Hyderabad , the other day. The marginalised homeless local community has been provided shelter from the nonstop spell of rains and floods.

It is further stated that emergency relief medicines worth Rs1.00 million were also delivered to OGDCL social welfare dispensaries at Kunnar Oil Field and Tando Alam Oil Complex in district Hyderabad for free health care services to victims of floods. The essential anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines were also handed over to district hospitals.

OGDCL has also distributed 100 Food Hampers among victims of monsoon flood in Sub-Division Bettani of District Lakki Marwat PK province yesterday which is surrounding newly discovered Wali Oil Field of OGDCL. The food hampers provided instant relief to flood struck locals of the area.

OGDCL has also distributed 200 food hampers among flood affectees of Districts Ghotki, Ubaro and Hyderabad yesterday surrounding OGDCL Qadirpur and Maru-Reti Gas Fields. The flood relief items were distributed by regional and field authorities of OGDCL.