OIC SG asks member states to help flood affectees in Pakistan

The Secretary-General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the casualties, massive destruction of property and loss of life resulting from the floods in Pakistan.

In a statement, the OIC said, “the Secretary-General offers sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, expresses sympathies to the victims of the floods, and appeals to all member states, Islamic humanitarian organizations and the international community at large for emergency assistance to mitigate the suffering of the affected populations.”

