Agencies

One flood victim dies amid food package distribution in Khairpur

SUKKUR    –    One of the flood victims allegedly killed anoth­er during distribution of food package at a relief camp set up in a school in Khairpur here on Friday.

According to Police sources, the relief camp turned into a battleground when flood victims fought for food packages. During the chaos, Shab­bir Barecho attempted to snatch a food package from Raza Barecho, who stabbed Shabbir to death.

Police shifted the body to a local hospital and took the accused in to custody. This is a first-ever incident of killing over food at a relief camp

More Stories
Islamabad

Nizamani made Pak envoy to Afghanistan

Islamabad

Deadly floods ravage; 33m affected

Islamabad

PM visits flood-hit Sukkur, announces Rs15b for Sindh

National

Army Chief gets floods briefing in Karachi visit

Islamabad

Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries

Islamabad

Deal with IMF may suffer as KP, Punjab back out

National

Govt’s relief to power consumers using 200 units a joke, fraud: Hanif Abbasi

Islamabad

MNAs to donate one month salary for flood affectees: NA Speaker

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS Taimur

Islamabad

PM orders revision of electricity bills within 24 hours

1 of 9,971

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More