News Desk

PAF assists civil admin in flood relief, rescue efforts

The Emergency Response teams of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are assisting the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

PAF bases are actively participating in relief operations, said a PAF media release.

In the past few days, 3090 cooked food packs, 7443 pounds of medicine, 930 tents and 5153 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Uthal, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Qila Abdullah, Fazilpur, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad and Basti Jageer Gabool.

Moreover, 114 patients were attended to by a medical team of the Pakistan Air Force in the district of Rajanpur area during the last 24 hours. 17 people were also evacuated to safety by the emergency response teams of PAF, which are constantly busy providing relief to the flood affectees.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan to hold int’l telethon to raise funds for flood affectees

National

Nawaz Sharif urges PML-N leaders, workers to help flood affectees

National

Pakistan facing highest level of flash floods, rains in its history: Marryium Aurangzeb

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran Khan

National

No separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations: ISPR

National

Corps Commander Balochistan visits flood affected areas

National

Raja Pervez Ashraf holds meetings with Kaleed Rasheed, Salma Zahid

National

FM Bilawal briefs Turkish counterpart about damages caused by floods in Pakistan

National

Pakistan Army establishes flood relief donation account

Lahore

Punjab govt announces increase in doctors’ allowances

1 of 8,911

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More