Pakistan facing highest level of flash floods, rains in its history: Marryium Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marryium Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan had never faced such highest level of flash floods and intensity of rains in its history.

The flash floods and torrential rains inflicted huge human and infrastructural damage.

Pakistanis should come forward to help and support the people hit hard by natural calamities.

Talking to the media, she said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was departing from Lahore to Sajawal district of Sindh to visit the flood-hit areas. She claimed that heavy rains increased by 190 percent in the country, with Balochistan and Sindh receiving 400 and 480 percent more, respectively.

She added that the data showed that such rains of high intensity and flash floods had never been witnessed in Pakistan.

“At first, its concentration was very high in Balochistan and South Punjab, and for the last two days its concentration was also observed in the North,” she maintained.

The Minister said that Sindh province was affected the most and was damaged due to heavy downpour and flash floods.

She said that floodwater washed away houses, cattle and all other belongings of the people, because of which, children, old people and women were in great trouble.

Yesterday’s flash flood in Swat caused a number of casualties and huge financial and infrastructural losses, she said, and asserted that Kalam, Bahrain, Madyan, Khazakhela and Mingora were completely affected and even concrete buildings fell down there.

The Rescue department had done a lot of work to ensure emergency relief, she added.