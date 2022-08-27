Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS Taimur
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy on Friday inducted second Type 054-A/P multiple role frigate PNS TAIMUR into national fleet. The induction ceremony of PNS TAIMUR, second of four Type 054-A/P multi role frigates was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, a Pakistan Navy media release said. The contract for four multi-role frigates was signed between Pakistan and China in 2018.