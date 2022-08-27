APP

Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS Taimur

ISLAMABAD    –    Paki­stan Navy on Friday in­ducted second Type 054-A/P multiple role frigate PNS TAIMUR into national fleet. The induction cere­mony of PNS TAIMUR, sec­ond of four Type 054-A/P multi role frigates was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, a Pakistan Navy media re­lease said. The contract for four multi-role frigates was signed between Paki­stan and China in 2018.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Nizamani made Pak envoy to Afghanistan

Islamabad

Deadly floods ravage; 33m affected

Islamabad

PM visits flood-hit Sukkur, announces Rs15b for Sindh

National

Army Chief gets floods briefing in Karachi visit

Islamabad

Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries

Islamabad

Deal with IMF may suffer as KP, Punjab back out

National

Govt’s relief to power consumers using 200 units a joke, fraud: Hanif Abbasi

Islamabad

MNAs to donate one month salary for flood affectees: NA Speaker

Islamabad

PM orders revision of electricity bills within 24 hours

National

Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan

1 of 11,442

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More