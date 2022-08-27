Pakistan reports 290 coronavirus cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,568,183. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,571 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 290 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,570 tests in the past 24 hours. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.75 percent.