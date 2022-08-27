Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of Pakistani civil prisoner in IIOJK

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn killing.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly con­demned yesterday ex­tra-judicial killing of a Pakistani civil prisoner by Indian security forces in the Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK).

The Indian Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad was called to the Min­istry of Foreign Affairs and a strong protest was lodged on the extra-judi­cial killing of a Pakistani prisoner, Muhammad Ali Hussain by Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter that took place in Arnia, district Jammu in IIOJK.

Indian authorities had kept Muhammad Ali Hussain in jail in Kot Bhalwal Prison in the IIOJK since 2006.

The Indian diplomat was told that Hussain’s death, under mysterious circumstances at a loca­tion away from the pris­on, has once again sub­stantiated Pakistan’s long-standing posi­tion that Indian occupa­tion forces in the IIOJK are routinely involved in undertaking choreo­graphed attacks and ex­tra-judicial killings of Pakistani and Kashmiri prisoners.

He was also remind­ed of the case of Zia Mustafa, another Pa­kistani prisoner, who was murdered by Indi­an authorities in a sim­ilar fake encounter last year. It was underscored that the narrative being spun that Muhammad Ali Hussain had alleged­ly attacked the security forces and attempted to escape when he was be­ing taken to a suspected weapons’ smuggling site was not only fallacious but deceptive.

The reality is that Hus­sain’s death was nothing but cold-blooded mur­der. Pakistan’s serious concerns over the safety, security and well-being of other Pakistani pris­oners in Indian custody were also raised, the In­dian diplomat was told.

While out rightly re­jecting the implausible explanation proffered in the case of Muham­mad Ali Hussain, Paki­stan has demanded that the Indian government must immediately share the details of this par­ticular incident, includ­ing a credible post-mor­tem report to determine the cause of death and undertake a transparent investigation to bring to account whoever is re­sponsible for the mur­der of the Pakistani pris­oner.

Government of India was called upon to en­sure prompt and expe­ditious repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to Pakistan, as per the wishes of his family. Pakistan also re­iterated its call to the in­ternational community to hold India accountable for its gross and system­atic violations of interna­tional humanitarian law, and ensure that Paki­stani and Kashmiri pris­oners under Indian cus­tody are not expended as cannon fodder in the ex­ecution of India’s nefari­ous designs in the IIOJK.