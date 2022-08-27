Past in Perspective

“A man will be imprisoned in a room with a door that’s unlocked and opens inwards; as long as it does not occur to him to pull rather than push.”

–Ludwig Wittgenstein

The first time 3D printing was introduced to the world was back in the 1980s in Japan. In 1981, Hideo Kodama was trying to develop a rapid prototyping system and he came up with a layer-by-layer approach for manufacturing using a photosensitive resin that was polymerised by a UV light. Even through Kodama was unable to file the patent requirements for this technology, he is usually credited as being the first inventor of this system. A few years later, a trio of French researches were also seeking to create a rapid prototyping machine and they used cured liquid monomers instead of resin. They turned liquid into solid through lasers. They were also unable to file a patent for this technology but they are credited with creating the system.