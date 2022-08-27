Agencies

PFA discards 1500 kg pickle

SARGODHA    –   Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded 1500 kg pickles during a crackdown here. According to PFA spokesperson, a food safety team headed by Addi­tional Director (operation) Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raid at a pickle factory located at Muhamm­madi colony and found that pickle was being prepared with chemically treated rot­ten vegetables in non-food grade drums and infested with insects and fungus layers. The team discarded 1500 kg unhygienic pickle and got registered a case against the owner in con­cerned police station after sealing the factory.

