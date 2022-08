ISLAMABAD – Minister for Aviation Kha­waja Saad Rafique on Fri­day instructed Pakistan In­ternational Airlines (PIA) to transport relief items of Na­tional Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the flood affected people without any charges. Speaking during a briefing from PIA high ups, the minister urged all nation­al institutions to join hands for integrated relief and reha­bilitation of the flood victims.