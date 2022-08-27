PM didn’t meet any Israeli official: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday categorically rejected the as­persions of having any meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or any of Pakistani officials with Is­raelis in Doha. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokespersons Asim If­tikhar Ahmed said that some media reports are casting aspersions on the co-incidence of the timings of the visit of an Israeli dele­gation with the visit of Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif to Qatar.

Replying to a question regarding parking of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plane alongside an Israeli jet at Doha during his recent visit to Qatar, Ahmed said the as­sumptions were baseless and unfounded.

On Pakistan’s position on the Arab-Israel dispute, Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan stead­fastly supports Palestinians’ inalienable right to self-determination.

He said having a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and with Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is vital for lasting peace in the Middle East.

About India’s announcement of the find­ings of an internal Court of Inquiry regard­ing the incident of firing of a rogue super­sonic missile into Pakistani territory and their decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force officers, the spokes­person said Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported disclosure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its de­mand for a joint probe.

To a question, Ahmed said India is commit­ting grave human rights violation in the Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by issuing domiciles and granting voting rights to non-Kashmiris in a bid to convert Muslim majority into minority in the IIOJK.