PM didn’t meet any Israeli official: FO
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday categorically rejected the aspersions of having any meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or any of Pakistani officials with Israelis in Doha. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokespersons Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that some media reports are casting aspersions on the co-incidence of the timings of the visit of an Israeli delegation with the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar.
Replying to a question regarding parking of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plane alongside an Israeli jet at Doha during his recent visit to Qatar, Ahmed said the assumptions were baseless and unfounded.
On Pakistan’s position on the Arab-Israel dispute, Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan steadfastly supports Palestinians’ inalienable right to self-determination.
He said having a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and with Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is vital for lasting peace in the Middle East.
About India’s announcement of the findings of an internal Court of Inquiry regarding the incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory and their decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force officers, the spokesperson said Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported disclosure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe.
To a question, Ahmed said India is committing grave human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by issuing domiciles and granting voting rights to non-Kashmiris in a bid to convert Muslim majority into minority in the IIOJK.