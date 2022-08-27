APP

PM orders revision of electricity bills within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the power distribution companies to revise the electricity bills of up to 200 consumed units within 24 hours adjusting the relief under the fuel adjust­ment charge (FAC) announced by the government. The prime minister, who chaired a high level meet­ing to address the issues faced by the power con­sumers, also constituted a committee on the matter.

He instructed that the staffers of the distribution companies should work round the clock to ensure the revision of electricity bills. He asked the authori­ties concerned to cancel the leaves of all the staffers and present him a compliance report immediately. The prime minister said that the banks should also be directed to remain open in the coming days to en­able the consumers pay their revised electricity bills

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Nizamani made Pak envoy to Afghanistan

Islamabad

Deadly floods ravage; 33m affected

Islamabad

PM visits flood-hit Sukkur, announces Rs15b for Sindh

National

Army Chief gets floods briefing in Karachi visit

Islamabad

Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries

Islamabad

Deal with IMF may suffer as KP, Punjab back out

National

Govt’s relief to power consumers using 200 units a joke, fraud: Hanif Abbasi

Islamabad

MNAs to donate one month salary for flood affectees: NA Speaker

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS Taimur

National

Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan

1 of 11,442

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More