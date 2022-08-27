PM orders revision of electricity bills within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the power distribution companies to revise the electricity bills of up to 200 consumed units within 24 hours adjusting the relief under the fuel adjust­ment charge (FAC) announced by the government. The prime minister, who chaired a high level meet­ing to address the issues faced by the power con­sumers, also constituted a committee on the matter.

He instructed that the staffers of the distribution companies should work round the clock to ensure the revision of electricity bills. He asked the authori­ties concerned to cancel the leaves of all the staffers and present him a compliance report immediately. The prime minister said that the banks should also be directed to remain open in the coming days to en­able the consumers pay their revised electricity bills