News Desk

PM Shehbaz lands in Sajawal to review rescue and relief operations

As the flood situation worsened in many areas of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Sindh district of Sajawal on Saturday to review the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his visit to Sajawal district, who also briefed the prime minister about the latest situation as they both travelled in a helicopter.

The Sindh chief secretary, director-general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local administration will also brief the prime minister about the ongoing relief operation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

In Sajawal, the prime minister will visit Faqirani Jat, Oplano and other flood-affected areas.

The prime minister will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees.

On Friday, Shehbaz Sharif had announced that the federal government will provide a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and federal ministers including Bilawal Bhutto and Syed Khurshid Shah at Sukkur Barrage, the prime minister said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Internet services suspended in flood-hit areas of KP: PTA

Islamabad

Motorway Police issues travel advisory amid flood alerts

National

Balochistan: Floodwater drowns 50 villages in Dera Allahyar

Islamabad

Another polio case registered in North Waziristan

Islamabad

Fighting rulers, flood is need of hour: Fawad

Islamabad

JahanAra Watoo says true impact on agriculture yields will also not be known until the crops reemerge from under the…

Islamabad

Pakistan, China agrees to cooperate for climate observation

Islamabad

Gwadar undergoes repaid transformation under China-led developments: Report

National

Corps Commander Quetta visits flood-affected areas, boost morals of people

National

COAS Bajwa to visit flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh

1 of 8,984

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More