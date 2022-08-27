PM Shehbaz lands in Sajawal to review rescue and relief operations

As the flood situation worsened in many areas of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Sindh district of Sajawal on Saturday to review the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his visit to Sajawal district, who also briefed the prime minister about the latest situation as they both travelled in a helicopter.

The Sindh chief secretary, director-general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local administration will also brief the prime minister about the ongoing relief operation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

In Sajawal, the prime minister will visit Faqirani Jat, Oplano and other flood-affected areas.

The prime minister will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees.

On Friday, Shehbaz Sharif had announced that the federal government will provide a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and federal ministers including Bilawal Bhutto and Syed Khurshid Shah at Sukkur Barrage, the prime minister said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.