PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit flood-hit Sujawal today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-affected areas of Sindh’s Sujawal District to review rescue and relief activities.

According to details, the prime minister will visit Faqirani Jat, Oplano, and other flood-affected areas of Sujawal district to review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood victims.

The chief secretary, director general provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA), deputy commissioner and other relevant authorities will brief PM Shehbaz Sharif on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

A day earlier, the prime minister announced a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.

During the visit to flood-hit areas, the prime minister took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, and Thari Mir Wah.

He was given briefing on the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and floods as well as relief and rehabilitation work. Later, the Prime Minister also met with flood-affected people.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at Sukkur Barrage, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.

He said the coalition government would make collective efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims, adding that it would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the people who faced unprecedented loss in the wake of floods.