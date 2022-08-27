PM visits flood-hit Sukkur, announces Rs15b for Sindh
SUKKUR/ ISLAMABAD – The federal government will provide a grant of Rs15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.
Flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and federal ministers including Bilawal Bhutto and Syed Khursheed Shah here at Sukkur Barrage, the prime minister told reporters that situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who earlier took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur
Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, and Thari Mir Wah, expressed serious concern over the loss of lives and infrastructure caused by the floods.
Shehbaz said the grant by the federal government would help the Sindh government carry out relief and rehabilitation activities. He said the coalition government would make collective efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims, adding that it would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the people who faced unprecedented loss in the wake of floods. He mentioned that over 900 people died due to floods in the last few months, while the situation incurred a heavy toll on crops and livestock as well. He directed the relief and rescue staff to be available round-the-clock on duties to help the flood victims.
He announced the disbursement of Rs 25,000 per household through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) starting Friday and onwards and said in one week, around Rs 28 billion would be given to the affected people.
PM Sharif lauded Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for helping the flood-affected people across the province. He mentioned that he talked to the army and naval chiefs who assured full support in carrying out relief and rescue operations. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the moment was a test for all political parties of Pakistan to help the people of the country in this hour of need. He thanked the prime minister for his announcement regarding the disbursement of compensation money to flood victims through BISP. He said presently, tents were the most needed commodity and appealed to the philanthropists to come forward for contribution.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s General Secretary Sindh chapter Rashid Mehmood Soomro stressed joint efforts of the federal and provincial governments besides the private sector to help the flood victims. The district administration of Sukkur and the representatives of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) briefed the prime minister about the ongoing work for the relief of the flood-stricken people and the rehabilitation of the infrastructure.
The prime minister was apprised that several flood-hit areas faced unavailability of communication services after severe damage to infrastructure in urban and rural areas.
It was told that 43 food relief camps had been set up in Sindh where the people were being given food and medicines.
In an interaction with the flood-affected people, the prime minister assured to make all-out efforts for their facilitation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday interacted with members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad to sensitize them about the damages caused by floods across the country.
“As part of efforts to mobilize all resources, I met Islamabad-based ambassadors, high commissioners & senior members of diplomatic corps today to sensitize them about scale of human tragedy,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
During the meeting, the representatives of the Economic Affairs Division and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about current status of the challenge and response.
The prime minister said that the ongoing rain spell had caused devastation across the country. The losses, though yet to be documented, are comparable to the flash floods of 2010, he added.
He thanked the international community for their sympathies, condolences and pledges of support.
“Together we will build back better,” he commented. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said considering the urgency of the challenge, the government had decided to reach out to friendly countries and donors as flash floods and the torrential rains had badly hit around 33 million people.
The prime minister, who convened a meeting of select Islamabad-based ambassadors, high commissioners and other senior members of the diplomatic corps, to brief them on flood situation, said the ongoing monsoon spell has caused unprecedented damage and devastation in Pakistan