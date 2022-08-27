PM visits Thatta, Badin to assess rain damage

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif reached Sajawal district in Sindh province today.

Flood prone areas, Faqirani Jats, left to visit Oplano and others.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with the Prime Minister.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Chief Engineer Irrigation Hyderabad Division and Deputy Commissioner District Sajawal will brief the Prime Minister on helping the flood victims and restoring damaged infrastructure.

The Prime Minister will review the relief work and meet the flood victims.

Pakistan Television News will broadcast the Prime Minister’s speech in Sajawal district.

