PMD predicts rain with wind-thundershower in most parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

However, heavy falls may also occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit twenty, Murree sixteen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh, Anantnag and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade.

