Police book 15-member gang on extortion charges

Rawalpindi-Sadiqabad police have booked a gang on charges of extortion on gunpoint in areas of Sixth Road, informed sources on Friday.

The ringleader of the gang has been identified as Mehmood Khan, they said. A case was registered against the gang members including Mehmood Khan, Azam, Talha and 12 other unknown persons on complaint of a trader Ahmed Ullah Khan under sections 384/506ii of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), sources said. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who reportedly went underground after registering a case against them.

According to sources, the complainant Ahmed Ullah Khan lodged a complaint with PS Sadiqabad officials stating he along with many other traders is running their businesses at Taj Mehal Plaza, Sunny Plaza and Satellite Plaza. He said a person namely Mehmood Khan, who impersonated nephew of Zangi Khan, an influential person of area, used to visit shops of edibles and juice centers along with 14 accomplices. He alleged that the gang members did not pay money to traders rather took out pistols while hurling threats of dire consequences.

“The gang members also beat the traders in case of asking for money for food and juices,” he said, adding that the gang members also gave a piece of paper mentioning the name of gang and cell number to a hotel owner and demanded extortion. The applicant told police the gang members are involved in demanding extortion ranging from Rs15,000 to Rs35,000 from traders and hurl threats of dire consequences or closure of businesses in case of refusal by the traders. He asked police to register a case against the gang and to arrest the extortionists.

Taking action, police registered a case against the gang on charges of extortion and began investigation, sources said.

A police officer, posted at PS Sadiqabad, told media that CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had taken stern notice of the incident and had directed the SP Rawal Zone to arrest the accused.

Following the orders of the city police chief, he said, SP and Sadiqabad police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.