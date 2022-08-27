Police book principal of government-run school as dengue larvae found in water tank

Rawalpindi-Kallar Syedan police booked a female principal of a government-run educational institution after detection of dengue larvae in water tank and other areas and violating the SOPs, informed sources on Friday.

A case was registered against Government Girls High School, Kallar Syedan Principal Ms Najma Malik under sections 268/269 of Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of Deputy District Education Officer Daud Malik, they said.

According to sources, a team of District Education Authority, led by DDEO Daud Malik, paid a surprise visit of the educational institution and detected a large number of dengue larvae in the water tank. Besides, the school management was also found in violating SOPs set up by the government to crush dengue, they said. In his complaint, Daud Malik told police that dengue is spreading in the area due to negligence of the administration of the school; therefore, a case should be registered against the principal. Taking action, police booked the head of the school, said sources.

Meanwhile, as many as 27 new patients fell prey to dengue in the district who were also hospitalized for medical treatment.

According to available data, some 17 dengue positive patients were brought to hospitals from Potohar Town. So far, dengue targeted 275 persons while two persons including a 19-year-old girl died of dengue during last week.

Dengue spreading in the area allegedly due to negligence of school administration