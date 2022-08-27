Police nab 22 outlaws during special drive

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested 22 outlaws including five members of dacoit gang from various areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.

Following these directives, Nilor police team apprehended five members of dacoit gang namely Johar Ali, Jan Sher, Ramzan, Abbas Ali and Raisat Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols and two 12 bore guns with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Shahzad and recovered one pistol with ammunition from his possession. Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered 1,521 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, Aabpara police team apprehended two drug peddlers namely Bakhtawar Khan and Muhammad Naeem and recovered 310 gram heroin and 1,240 gram hashish from their possession. Pulghran police team arrested the accused namely Khuram Mehmood and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, Koral police team arrested two accused namely Fahad and Touheed Ali. Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Malik Ali Aziz and Muhammad Shafique and recovered 1,160 gram heroin and one 9mm pistol from their possession.

Furthermore, Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ali and recovered 1,244 gram heroin from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Nadeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

While, during a special crackdown against absconders, police teams nabbed six proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.

Islamabad police have intensified the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved.