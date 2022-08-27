Punjab govt announces increase in doctors’ allowances

The Punjab government on Saturday announced to increase allowances of the doctors working at hospitals’ emergency wards.

The provincial health department suggested increasing allowances of the doctors working at the emergency wards of district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) and tehsil headquarters hospitals to Rs75,000 and Rs50,000 respectively.

Similarly, the department also suggested increasing the allowance of the doctors working at Care Hospital to Rs150,000 million.

It has been estimated that the Punjab government will have to spend Rs6 billion annually for the purpose.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Army establishes flood relief donation account

Lahore

Church leader calls for special prayers, donations for flood victims

Lahore

Shazia Khan appointed Assistant Advocate General Punjab

Islamabad

Court gives police till Monday to submit record in Shahbaz Gill’s case

Karachi

Police raid PML-N leader’s office in Lahore

Business

RUDA conducts successful balloting of Chahar Bagh residential plots

Islamabad

PM expresses resolve to fully support, assist flood-hit areas

National

Internet services suspended in flood-hit areas of KP: PTA

Islamabad

Motorway Police issues travel advisory amid flood alerts

National

Balochistan: Floodwater drowns 50 villages in Dera Allahyar

1 of 8,974

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More