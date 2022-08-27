Punjab govt announces increase in doctors’ allowances

The Punjab government on Saturday announced to increase allowances of the doctors working at hospitals’ emergency wards.

The provincial health department suggested increasing allowances of the doctors working at the emergency wards of district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) and tehsil headquarters hospitals to Rs75,000 and Rs50,000 respectively.

Similarly, the department also suggested increasing the allowance of the doctors working at Care Hospital to Rs150,000 million.

It has been estimated that the Punjab government will have to spend Rs6 billion annually for the purpose.