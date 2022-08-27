Rain isn’t everyone’s favorite

As the sweltering temperature dwindles across the country, the monsoon season of rain shrouds the atmosphere. There is no denying the fact that we are successfully out of one difficult situation—a hell of summer. However, another one continues to befall upon us in the form of heavy downpour. There could be many families who might be relishing in such clement and romantic weather while singing in chorus, sipping dainty tea, having delicious and yummy foods with their relatives and loved ones.It might be a season of an exalted romance, infinite love, chitchat, overwhelming enjoy, tranquility and mammoth jubilation for the the rich and wealthy. For the destitute people and have-nots, it’s the season of tribulation, great misery, poignant anxiety and devastation. To the well-off; the sound of rain drops is like a romantic and mellifluous song; but an awful shock to the poor.

For the last couple of days, it has been raining continuously across the country which has started wrecking havoc with all the four provinces with Balochistan being the worst affected where spate of shabby mud houses of the poor had submerged and collapsed caused by torrential rain flood, and many lost their lives and inundated while retrieving their children under the debris, while many of them sustained serious injuries— are yet to get recovery. Moreover, in this inflation-ridden era, their business got hurt standing still for many days due to stagnant water caused by flash floods. As ill luck would have it, yet the most worrisome picture is that the rain has also played havoc with standing crops and castles of rural people which is their bread and butter to look after the houses. The situation paints the scenario as a doomsday for the underprivileged who are living in the open sky with their innocent children because of having no house to live in.

In this whole scenario, unfortunately, the role of the state is nowhere to be seen. It is duty-bound for the state to take immediate actions by carrying out rescue and relief operations in rain-hit areas, but its performance has been lackluster, dull and inert throughout the sad circumstances. In addition, political parties are seen to be engrossed in having daggers drawn with one another for their vested interest and don’t bother to pay heed to the pitiable condition of the poor people who are much affected by the relentless flash flood. Furthermore, the Shahbaz-led government is utterly busy in playing a game of political victimization by taking revenge on its arch opponents.

Putting their farce political drama and deep-rooted differences aside, the incumbent government, provincial government and authorities concerned should awake from their profound slumber, and must take concerted and coordinated measures to facilitate the poor people by providing them houses to live in, food to eat, basic amenities to use with the Flood Relief Cash giving to the flood-stricken people who lost their everything. As for dilapidated and damaged infrastructure, the government must make collaborative efforts with the international development partners to help redesign the badly damaged infrastructure so as to preclude flood-caused damages down the road.

USAMA MUGHAL,

Sindh.