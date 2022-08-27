News Desk

Raja Pervez Ashraf holds meetings with Kaleed Rasheed, Salma Zahid

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf held meetings with Member of the Canadian Parliament Salma Zahid and Minister of Public and Business service delivery for Ontario Kaleed Rasheed.

On side-lines of the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, he discussed wide array of bilateral relations and especially focusing on enhancing trade, promoting people-to-people contacts, parliamentary diplomacy, addressing the immigration issues faced by the Pakistani applicants and facilitating issuance of visas to the Pakistani students.

The Speaker appreciated the achievements of the Pakistani diaspora in Canada and role played by them in strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

MP Salma Zahid and Minister Kaleed Rasheed assured their full support in the matter.

