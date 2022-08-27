Our Staff Reporter

Rs25,000 distributed to rain-affected families: Shazia Marri

KARACHI -Over 0.01 million rain-flood-hit families across the country had been given Rs25,000 each following the announcement of a relief package by the federal government. In this regard, on the directives of the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri, the process of the disbursement of financial assistance of Rs 25000 among the rain-hit families had started in the district Sanghar, said a communiqué here on Friday. Ten relief camps had been established in various towns and areas of the district Sanghar. Two relief camps were set up in Sanghar city and two in Khipro city while a relief camp had been set up each in Sinjhoro, Tando Adam, Kandiari, Jam Nawaz Ali, Berani and Shahdadpur towns.

More Stories
Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

Business

META restates commitment to user privacy in virtual sitting with Pak reporters

1 of 1,949

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More