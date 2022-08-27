Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by Rs 1.24 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 220.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 219.41. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 228 and Rs 230 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 74 paisas and closed at Rs 220.04 against the last day’s closing of Rs 219.30. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.61, whereas an increase of 34 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 260.11 as compared to its last closing of Rs 259.77. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 37 paisas each to close at Rs 60.07 and Rs 58.75 respectively.