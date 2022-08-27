APP

Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by Rs 1.24 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 220.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 219.41. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 228 and Rs 230 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 74 paisas and closed at Rs 220.04 against the last day’s closing of Rs 219.30. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.61, whereas an increase of 34 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 260.11 as compared to its last closing of Rs 259.77. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 37 paisas each to close at Rs 60.07 and Rs 58.75 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

Business

META restates commitment to user privacy in virtual sitting with Pak reporters

Business

TDAP in collaboration with ITC and WCCI Bahawalpur organises seminar

1 of 4,057

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More