Our Staff Reporter

Sanitation teams alerted ahead of rains

LAHORE    –   Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider directed the operation teams on Friday to stay alert in view of the more possible rains. According to sources here, the LWMC operation teams and officers were fully determined to ensure the best cleanliness ar­rangements even during heavy downpour. The CEO said that waste which was coming on roads due to rainwater was being removed, adding that the LWMC teams were present in the field to clear all choking points. She said that 81 choking points of nine towns of the city had been identified, adding that 891 workers were performing their duties in three shifts round-the-clock

More Stories
Lahore

Governor sends 14 truckloads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

Lahore

All flood-affected areas declared calamity-hit, CM tells PTI leaders

Lahore

950 schools damaged by flood waters: Murad Raas

Lahore

Covid-19 takes two more lives, 209 new cases reported

Islamabad

Army troops deployed in all provinces to cope with floods

Islamabad

Qatar desires to invest in LNG plants, seaport: Miftah

Islamabad

Nizamani made Pak envoy to Afghanistan

Islamabad

Deadly floods ravage; 33m affected

Islamabad

PM visits flood-hit Sukkur, announces Rs15b for Sindh

National

Army Chief gets floods briefing in Karachi visit

1 of 9,976

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More