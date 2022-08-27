Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries
ISLAMABAD – World Food Program’s (WFP) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition and Jordanian Princess Sarah Zeid Friday termed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) a role model for other countries running social protection initiatives. The Jordanian Princess stated this during her visit to the BISP Headquarters alongwith the Country Director World Food Program. During her visit, she was briefed on different operations of Benazir Income Support Programme, its various initiatives like National Socio-Economic Registry NSER, Benazir Kifalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashonuma and the registration process that how a family can be enrolled to get financial benefits from its programs.