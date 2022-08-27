Agencies

Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries

ISLAMABAD    –    World Food Program’s (WFP) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition and Jordanian Princess Sarah Zeid Friday termed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) a role model for other countries running social protection initiatives. The Jordanian Princess stated this during her visit to the BISP Head­quarters alongwith the Country Director World Food Program. During her visit, she was briefed on different operations of Benazir Income Support Programme, its various ini­tiatives like National Socio-Economic Registry NSER, Benazir Kifalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashonuma and the regis­tration process that how a family can be enrolled to get financial benefits from its programs.

