SCBA condemns raid on PBC ex vice-chairman’s residence

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Friday strongly condemned the raid on former vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Muhammad Ramzan Chaudhry’s residence in Lahore.

In a statement issued by President SCBA Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Bar Secretary Waseem Mumtaz Malik and its executive committee strongly condemned the unlawful raid being conducted by heavy contingents of Punjab Police on the residence of Muhammad Ramzan Chaudhry at DHA Lahore.

The SCBA that during the course of said unlawful raid, the police force not only trespassed his residence without any search warrant but also illegally surrounded his residence, vandalized his abode and threatened the residents/ servants of dire consequences.

The statement added that however, when the police force came to know that Muhammad Ramzan Ch ASC along with his family is in Islamabad, they left. It said that Ramzan Ch is one of the leading lawyers of Pakistan and a well-renowned figure amongst the legal fraternity of Pakistan. It further said that he is a professional lawyer and a thorough gentleman.

He served as former Judge of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad and had also performed his duties very well in the capacity of former vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Council. Such illicit behaviour of Punjab Police with former Justice of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad and one of the well-reputed legal personality is totally unacceptable and highly condemnable.

The SCBA said that time and again, this Association has maintained that the country is being run and governed by the Constitution where every citizen is entitled to enjoy equal Protection of Law (as enshrined in Art. 25 of the Constitution), however, such autocratic hooliganism and the intrusion into anyone’s privacy is a severe violation of the Constitution.