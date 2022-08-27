Security from Imran not withdrawn: Interior Ministry

77 personnel of Islamabad, 8 of GB police led by an SP guarding former PM.

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police have not with­drawn security from Chairman Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and for­mer prime minister Imran Khan but deployment of security, at his res­idence in Bani Gala, requisitioned from provinces would only be al­lowed after a formal approval, Min­istry of Interior said on Friday.

The ministry in a statement said that Khan was being provided secu­rity authorised to him as the former prime minister. It said that addi­tional security, more than the au­thorised security, was being provid­ed to the PTI chief keeping in view the security threat to him. “If need­ed, more security personnel would also be deployed for him.”

The ministry said that police of other provinces could not be req­uisitioned or deployed in Islam­abad without prior approval of the interior ministry. It said that police personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have been deployed at the residence of Khan in Bani gala, a move which was contrary to rules and law. It added that reports were false that security has been withdrawn from Khan. The statement clarified that as many 77 police personnel of Islamabad Po­lice and eight of GB police under the supervision of superintendent of police have been deployed in Bani Gala for the security of chairman PTI. It also said that five police per­sonnel were authorized for securi­ty of the former prime minister un­der the rules. In a separate letter, the ministry has asked the governments of KP and GB to withdraw the secu­rity personnel deployed in Bani Gala within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).