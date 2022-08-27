Security from Imran not withdrawn: Interior Ministry
77 personnel of Islamabad, 8 of GB police led by an SP guarding former PM.
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police have not withdrawn security from Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan but deployment of security, at his residence in Bani Gala, requisitioned from provinces would only be allowed after a formal approval, Ministry of Interior said on Friday.
The ministry in a statement said that Khan was being provided security authorised to him as the former prime minister. It said that additional security, more than the authorised security, was being provided to the PTI chief keeping in view the security threat to him. “If needed, more security personnel would also be deployed for him.”
The ministry said that police of other provinces could not be requisitioned or deployed in Islamabad without prior approval of the interior ministry. It said that police personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have been deployed at the residence of Khan in Bani gala, a move which was contrary to rules and law. It added that reports were false that security has been withdrawn from Khan. The statement clarified that as many 77 police personnel of Islamabad Police and eight of GB police under the supervision of superintendent of police have been deployed in Bani Gala for the security of chairman PTI. It also said that five police personnel were authorized for security of the former prime minister under the rules. In a separate letter, the ministry has asked the governments of KP and GB to withdraw the security personnel deployed in Bani Gala within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).