Shakil Shaikh terms PM’s decision as game-changer for Pakistan sports

LAHORE – Former member Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors Shakil Shaikh termed the decision of restoration of departmental sports by Prime Minister Shahebaz Sharif as a game-changer for Pakistan sports.

Shaikh, who worked tirelessly for the revival of the sports department, hailed PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision as ‘historic’ to see Pakistani sports booming in the future. He said former board member Numan Butt led a protest at National Press Club Islamabad along with Diamond Cricket Club players, national footballer Essa Khan and others to persuade the government to lift the ban on sports departments. “It was a game-changing announcement by the PM on the occasion of giving away awards to javelin gold man Nadeem Arshad, Nooh Dastgir Butt and others,” said Shaikh.

He said the struggle launched by the ‘Movement for Restoration of Cricket’ played a key role in pushing the government to take this pro-sports decision. The sports department in Pakistan was banned by former PM Imran Khan, a move that was disliked and criticised all across Pakistan. Now, PM Shehbaz has reversed that decision on the greater interest of sports in Pakistan.

On cricket, Shakil Shaikh said now there is a need to revive the 2014’s PCB Constitution to see cricketing departments playing in blue ribbon first-class tournaments and others. He also praised the efforts of gold medallists, who demanded the PM to revive sports departments, which are a catalyst for ensuring job security and financial well-being of the players’ fraternity.

Numan Butt also lauded PM Shehbaz Sharif for taking a bold decision in the large interest of public. “Imran Khan being a sportsman himself harmed sports too much. With the revival of cricket departments, the glory of cricket will come back to the future.”

POA welcomes

PM’s decision

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has expressed its gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for motivating and extending personal patronage to the national athletes, who represented Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games recently.

This interaction will be a source of great encouragement for all Pakistani athletes, said POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood. “The POA appreciates the PM for restoring sports units at the government departments that provide athletes with employment opportunities, training facilities and other support that enable them to focus on their athletic development.”

“All medalists are associated with the Army Sports Directorate and Wapda Sports Board and their continuous support to these athletes played a significant role in enabling them to give their best to bring laurels for Pakistan,” he added.

The POA Secretary said that the Olympic family of Pakistan appreciates the efforts of IPC Minister Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari for facilitating the athletes and recognising the contribution of these athletes. “We appreciate the efforts of the IPC minister, who has already expressed his resolve to work with all stakeholders for promotion of sport in the country. The POA is looking forward to a meeting with the minister in the coming weeks,” he added.