Shoaib Malik to donate the prize money received in KPL to ‘flood affectees’

Pakistan’s legendary all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik has announced that he will be donating his Kashnir Premier League (KPL) season two’s prize money to the people of Pakistan who are affected by the floods.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Happy to win another man of the tournament and lift another trophy.”

“I want to dedicate this win to the flood affectees of Pakistan. We all should rise above everything and come together as a nation. I will be donating my wining prize money to the flood affectees,” he said.

On Friday, Mirpur Royals have become champions of KPL 2, after rain washed out the final at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Mirpur Royals were declared champions on the basis of finishing higher on points table after league stages.

In a total of six matches, Royals were at the top of the list with a total of eight points, whereas Bagh Stallions were second on the table with seven points.

Due to bad weather, all four play-off matches were completely washed out.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Five people swept away by flash flood in Ghizer

National

KP governor for action against illegal appointments in SBBWU

National

KP CM, Imran Khan visit flood-hit Tank, Dera Ismail Khan

Islamabad

CM to meet Provincial Finance Minister for flood relief activities

Lahore

Pakistan reports 290 coronavirus cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Business

Inflation breaks all records as SPI climbs to 44.58%

Islamabad

PMD predicts rain with wind-thundershower in most parts of country

Islamabad

Railway operations partially suspended due to heavy rains and floods

National

KP govt dedicates two helicopters for relief activities

Lahore

Governor sends 14 truckloads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

1 of 10,900

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More