Shoaib Malik to donate the prize money received in KPL to ‘flood affectees’

Pakistan’s legendary all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik has announced that he will be donating his Kashnir Premier League (KPL) season two’s prize money to the people of Pakistan who are affected by the floods.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Happy to win another man of the tournament and lift another trophy.”

“I want to dedicate this win to the flood affectees of Pakistan. We all should rise above everything and come together as a nation. I will be donating my wining prize money to the flood affectees,” he said.

On Friday, Mirpur Royals have become champions of KPL 2, after rain washed out the final at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Mirpur Royals were declared champions on the basis of finishing higher on points table after league stages.

In a total of six matches, Royals were at the top of the list with a total of eight points, whereas Bagh Stallions were second on the table with seven points.

Due to bad weather, all four play-off matches were completely washed out.