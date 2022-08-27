Sindh govt told to release funds to flood victims

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the Advocate General of Sindh on a petition about providing assistance and relief works for the floods and rain victims of the province.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmad Ali Shaikh held a hearing on the petition. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that after the release of the government fund, the victims have not yet received it. Floods killed many civilians and destroyed people’s houses. A cell should be established in each district, and tents should be provided to the victims. A department should be set up to help and provide immediate funds to those affected by the recent rains. Funds should be distributed, and victims should be rehabilitated under the supervision of a judge at the district level. A report of the relief operations carried out so far should be sought from the parties.

The court questioned, “Do you want the court to summon the entire government machinery here? In this situation, everyone should help the victims.”

During a conversation with the petitioner’s counsel, the court remarked, “You should start the relief work from your home.” The petitioner’s counsel replied to the court that he had already started the relief work from his home village and had given a house built on one acre of land to the flood and rain victims.

The court remarked, “Our district judges go to help the victims and monitor the district judges will monitor relief activities themselves, even at 2am.”

The court issued notices to Advocate General Sindh on the petition and adjourned the hearing till September 6 while seeking a reply.