TDAP in collaboration with ITC and WCCI Bahawalpur organises seminar

Karachi – Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Multan in collaboration with ITC and WCCI Bahawalpur successfully organised a seminar titled “Women in Trade-Export Readiness 101” at Bahawalpur on Friday. The purpose of the seminar was to create export awareness and engender capacity enhancement among women entrepreneurs of the Bahawalpur Division. The session was attended by more than 45 women entrepreneurs of Bahawalpur.

Shoaib Zafar, ITC Advisor, introduced ITC to the audience and spoke about the opportunities latent in Export via Women Entrepreneurs. Adeel Haider Mankee, Expert Speaker ITC, delivered an exhaustive presentation to the audience on how baseline women entrepreneurs can enter the arena of international exports. This presentation included such intricate topics as Market Research to Identify Market Needs, Outcome of Market Research, Business Tools Setup including Email, Collaboration, Export Process and Requirements, Product Development, Business Planning, INCOTERMS and Fulfillment by Amazon.

Hasnain Haider, Director TDAP Multan, spoke about TDAP’s role in strengthening exports and women entrepreneurship. He informed the audience about upcoming initiatives like Cholistan Trade Fair 2023 and Amazon Training Program in Bahawalpur which will specially be beneficial to women entrepreneurs of Bahawalpur.

The speakers fielded questions from the audience throughout the presentations. Women entrepreneurs expressed special interest in such topics as digital marketing in trade and the export of local arts, crafts and food items. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Miss Saima, Senior Vice President WCCIB.