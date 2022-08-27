Our Staff Reporter

Three children among four killed in rain incidents

QUETTA    –    At least four people died in flash rain inci­dents in Quetta and Dasht area of Mastung on Friday.

According to police sources, the rescue team fished out the bodies of two children at Haji Khan Eisa Khan Achakzai near Ball Custom. The victim’s bodies were shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities where one of the bodies of the deceased was identified as Abdul Wahb resident of Chashma Achuzai. His body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Mean­while, the rescue team recovered a body of man from the flood water at Nawan Killi area of Quetta. The body was shifted to civil hospi­tal where it was identified as Ainuddin resi­dent of Hanna Urak and was handed over the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling medico-legal formalities. According to Levies force sources, the body of a child was found in a pond of rainwater in Dasht area of Mastung.

