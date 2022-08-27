News Desk

Villages flooded in Nowshera as embankment breaks

A protective embankment on River Kabul near Manakhel broke due to high water pressure, flooding villages in Nowshera city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the flood relay has entered dozens of settlements, submerging hundreds of acres of crops and suspending travelling routes. Residents of over 120 houses in the village were shifted to safe places.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera said that 250,000 cusecs flood wave was passing through the district. He urged the citizens to move to safer places, informing that relief cams were set up in Peshawar and Mardan.

The provincial authorities have imposed an emergency in Nowshera as flood water affected nine union councils. After contacting the authorities, DC Nowshera said that WAPDA officials have reduced the release of water from Tarbela and Warsak dams.

Earlier, flash flood swept away Munda Headworks bridge leaving the Charsadda and Nowshera districts at risk of floods. The Munda Headworks bridge broke due to the pressure of flood water.

The bridge’s collapse has disconnected Tehsil Shabqadar and Prang from the district. The residents have been advised to leave their homes and go to government-designated camps.

