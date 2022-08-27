APP

Wheat smuggling bids foiled, 2,400 bags confiscated

ISLAMABAD – The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2,400 bags.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the Food Department along with Chakri police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 2,400 bags including 1,200 wheat bags and 1,200 flour bags.
He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Muhammad Owais, Latif and Bilal for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling. The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

Business

META restates commitment to user privacy in virtual sitting with Pak reporters

1 of 3,499

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More