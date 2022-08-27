Wheat support price fixed at Rs3000 per 40-kg

KARACHI – Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, on Friday, said that Sindh has proposed the federal government to fix the support price of wheat at Rs3000 per 40 kilogram. According to a hand out issued here a joint meeting of the federal and provincial governments was held through a video link on the matter of setting the support price of wheat.

Manzoor Wassan said that Sindh government has always proposed support price of wheat to the farmers higher than other provinces. He informed that Sindh government had proposed to set the wheat support price at Rs3000 per 40-kg while Punjab and Balochistan suggested fixing it at Rs2800 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rs2600 per 40 kg.