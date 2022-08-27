Woman killed on resistance during dacoity bid
RAJANPUR – Armed robbers opened fire and killed a girl over resistance during a dacoity bid in a house within the jurisdictions of City police station, Fazilpur here on Friday. Armed robbers barged into a house and tried to snatch jewellery from women on gunpoint. Twenty four-year-old Aqsa, resident of Muzaffarabad, offered resistance before the dacoits on which they opened fire and killed her. Upon receiving information, heavy contingent of police reached the spot and initiated legal action. DPO Rajanpur Ahmed Mohyuddin said that immediate notice of the incident has been taken and ordered the police team to arrest the accused within 24 hours. The accused will be arrested soon, he added. Meanwhile, a man was killed in an accident while a man was found dead near here on Friday. The Rescue-1122 said that an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariqabad Overhead Bridge on Jaranwala Road. As a result, the motorcyclist, Sabir of Madina Town, died on the spot. Meanwhile, an elderly was found dead in fields who was, later on, identified as Nazir Ahmed of Chak 470-JB, Samundri. The Rescue-1122 team handed over the body to the family.