Woman killed on resistance during dacoity bid

RAJANPUR – Armed robbers opened fire and killed a girl over resistance during a daco­ity bid in a house within the jurisdictions of City po­lice station, Fazilpur here on Friday. Armed robbers barged into a house and tried to snatch jewellery from women on gunpoint. Twenty four-year-old Aqsa, resident of Muzaffarabad, offered resistance before the dacoits on which they opened fire and killed her. Upon receiving informa­tion, heavy contingent of police reached the spot and initiated legal action. DPO Rajanpur Ahmed Mohyud­din said that immediate notice of the incident has been taken and ordered the police team to arrest the ac­cused within 24 hours. The accused will be arrested soon, he added. Meanwhile, a man was killed in an ac­cident while a man was found dead near here on Friday. The Rescue-1122 said that an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariqabad Overhead Bridge on Jaran­wala Road. As a result, the motorcyclist, Sabir of Madi­na Town, died on the spot. Meanwhile, an elderly was found dead in fields who was, later on, identified as Nazir Ahmed of Chak 470-JB, Samundri. The Rescue-1122 team handed over the body to the family.