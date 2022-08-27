Workshop on empowering persons with disabilities begins

Rawalpindi-The inaugural ceremony of workshop titled “Empowering Persons with Disabilities through Social Skills Training and Workplace Inclusiveness” was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), informed a spokesman on Friday.

The workshop is based on the project awarded to Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin (Fulbright Alumna), Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Dr. Aneela Maqsood and Mr. Hamad Manzoor by US Mission in Pakistan and Pakistan US Alumni Network.

The guest motivational speaker of the event was Ms. Abia Akram, Project Director, Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) and Chairperson, National Forum of Women with Disabilities, Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin welcomed the guests and participants while Dr. Shaheryar Naveed moderated the inaugural session. The ceremony was also attended by Ms. Rukhsana (Monitoring and Evaluation Officer) and Mr. Waqar Khan (Alumni Outreach Officer) PUAN, Mr. Asim Zafar, CEO Saaya Foundation, Ms. Shahla Adnan and members of FJWU-Accessibility Committee.

The project aims to empower persons with disabilities (PWDs) through competency building in social skills for successful adaptation at workplace and to sensitize their employers to address the inclusiveness of PWDs by creating such physical and social environment supportive to effective functionality of PWDs. Two exclusive trainings of up to 100 physically disabled staff and their employers from Rawalpindi/ Islamabad will be conducted from 22 August to 31 August, 2022 at Fatima Jinnah Women University.