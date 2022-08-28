Our Staff Reporter

131 cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE – As many as 131 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,571 while death toll was recorded 13,604 and recoveries 503,893. The P&SHD confirmed that 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 7 in Rawalpindi,

5 in Faisalabad, 2 in Multan, 14 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 01 in Vehari, 01 in Okara, 01 in Mandi Bahaudin, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Pakpattan, 01 in Khushab, 15 in Chiniot, 01 in Kasur,  01 in Okara and 03 cases were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department has so far conducted 11,866,796 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 2,020

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More