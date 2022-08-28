131 corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE – As many as 131 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,571 while death toll was recorded 13,604 and recoveries 503,893.

The P&SHD confirmed that 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 7 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Faisalabad, 2 in Multan, 14 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 01 in Vehari, 01 in Okara, 01 in Mandi Bahaudin, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Pakpattan.

, 01 in Khushab, 15 in Chiniot, 01 in Kasur, 01 in Okara and 03 cases were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 11,866,796 tests for COVID-19 in the province.