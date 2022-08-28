APP

131 corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE – As many as 131 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,571 while death toll was recorded 13,604 and recoveries 503,893.

The P&SHD confirmed that 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 7 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Faisalabad, 2 in Multan, 14 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 01 in Vehari, 01 in Okara, 01 in Mandi Bahaudin, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Pakpattan.

, 01 in Khushab, 15 in Chiniot, 01 in Kasur, 01 in Okara and 03 cases were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 11,866,796 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

We are not a one-man side, says Babar ahead of Pak-India Asia Cup match

Newspaper

Pakistan team departs for SAFF Women C’ship today

Newspaper

Afghanistan thump Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Newspaper

Modern tennis courts will play a key role in tennis promotion: DG SBP

Newspaper

Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf Inter-Club Golf Championship

Newspaper

Williams sisters accept US Open doubles wildcard

International

Russia blocks nuclear treaty agreement over Ukraine reference

International

Afghan women get sewing machines from charity organisation

International

Canada confirms 1,228 monkeypox cases

International

Deadly clashes shake Libyan capital as political crisis deepens

1 of 2,481

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More